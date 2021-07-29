Leak caused by heavy rain closes leisure centre

Heavy rain caused flooding in the car park

Along with damage inside the centre, there has also been flooding in the centre’s car park.

It is not known when the site will re-open.

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “We apologise to anyone who was disrupted by the temporary closure of Deepings Leisure Centre earlier this week.

“Due to the rainfall on Tuesday evening, we were forced to cancel a number of classes and facilities at the Leisure Centre after rainwater leaked through the roof and caused localised flooding in the car park and the centre.