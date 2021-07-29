Leak caused by heavy rain closes leisure centre
A leak caused by heavy rain has forced the closure of Deepings Leisure Centre.
Along with damage inside the centre, there has also been flooding in the centre’s car park.
It is not known when the site will re-open.
A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “We apologise to anyone who was disrupted by the temporary closure of Deepings Leisure Centre earlier this week.
“Due to the rainfall on Tuesday evening, we were forced to cancel a number of classes and facilities at the Leisure Centre after rainwater leaked through the roof and caused localised flooding in the car park and the centre.
“While the situation has been quickly contained, health and safety remains our highest priority. After reviewing the situation, we have decided to temporarily close the Leisure Centre while the condition of the building is assessed and reviewed.”