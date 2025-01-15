Council discusses ‘hugely exciting’ day opportunities for adults in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The recommissioned offer has an estimated maximum value of £37.5 million over seven years

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet members discussed a “hugely exciting” system which delivers day opportunities for adults at a meeting on Tuesday, January 14.

A Pseudo Dynamic Purchasing System (PDPS) has been procured to provide day opportunities for those across Peterborough with learning disabilities, autism, dementia, acquired brain injury or other support needs.

The service provides activities for people to meet and learn new skills, access training, develop life and workplace skills and gain independence and opportunities to socialise.

Sand Martin House

With the current contracts for day opportunities due to end on March 31, cabinet members were asked to approve successful bidders a place on the PDPS from April 1.

Speaking during the meeting, Councillor Nick Thulborn, cabinet member for regeneration, mentioned how the service affects his family directly.

He said: “This is going to be a fundamental change to people’s lives. I cannot tell you how excited I am for my family members.

“All it is, is a procurement system that’s going to change, but this is hugely exciting as far as I’m concerned.”

Councillor Katy Cole, cabinet member for children’s services, echoed Cllr Thulborn’s excitement, noting that she also has personal experience of a family member needing to have opportunities like the ones mentioned.

Activities on day opportunities can include: cooking , gardening , arts and crafts , drama , trips out to do group activities , music, physiotherapy, sports, sensory room sessions and work experience.

The recommissioned day opportunities offer has an estimated maximum value of £37.5 million over a seven-year contract term (made up of a four-year contract and three year-long extension options).

Cabinet member approval was requested to spend up to the estimated maximum value through the PDPS.

All cabinet members agreed to the recommendations, including awarding the successful providers a place on the PDPS for the commissioning of adult day opportunities in Peterborough.