Council admits weed policy was 'not right' after complaints from Stilton and Fenland councils
Cambridgeshire County Council has admitted they got their weed killing policy wrong – after complaints from towns and villages across the county.
Last year the authority cut the work done to tackle weeds on county roads as part of money saving plans.
But councils including Fenland District Council and Stilton Parish Council called for a change in policy, as unwanted plants were growing on streets and roads – not only making them unsightly, but also causing a health and safety risk for both residents and animals.
Now the county council will discuss changes to the policy at a meeting next week.
Cllr Alex Beckett, chair of the Highways and Transport Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “I know we didn’t get this change right, which is why I asked for a review of the policy. While some communities really appreciated the reduction in chemical weed killing, a large number did not. Local decision making is important, we have listened to that feedback and hope these new changes, if approved, will allow those communities who wish to continue without chemical weed killing to do so whilst allowing those who preferred the previous regime to go back to that.”
The original weedkilling programme was set as part of the 2022/23 budget setting process, the council stopped the cycles of chemical weed treatment, and concentrated on removing those causing a safety hazard and a nuisance or as part of preparation before other works were carried out. The change did not affect how poisonous weeds are treated.During the summer of last year, a high number of concerns were raised by residents and members of the council about this approach. As a result, a review of the change was carried out and it found the council hadn’t engaged with key stakeholders about the revised policy relating to weeds.The review looked at the impact of those changes and an engagement exercise was carried out with county councillors, district councils and town and parish councils. The committee will hear about the findings and the concerns raised from those responding to the survey which included, negative impacts on amenity, drainage, roads and footway surfaces, finances and reduction in carbon.