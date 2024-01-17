Council admits weed policy was 'not right' after complaints from Stilton and Fenland councils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridgeshire County Council has admitted they got their weed killing policy wrong – after complaints from towns and villages across the county.

Last year the authority cut the work done to tackle weeds on county roads as part of money saving plans.

Weeds in the road at Stilton

Now the county council will discuss changes to the policy at a meeting next week.

Cllr Alex Beckett, chair of the Highways and Transport Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “I know we didn’t get this change right, which is why I asked for a review of the policy. While some communities really appreciated the reduction in chemical weed killing, a large number did not. Local decision making is important, we have listened to that feedback and hope these new changes, if approved, will allow those communities who wish to continue without chemical weed killing to do so whilst allowing those who preferred the previous regime to go back to that.”