Fenland Council backs calls for re-introduction of weed spraying on roads and pavements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fenland District Council has backed calls for weed spraying to be re-introduced on roads and footpaths in Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire County Council stopped spraying weed killer on county roads this year, ‘to reduce the use of chemical treatments’ used in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a number of councils in Cambridgeshire have now called for the programme to restart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weeds in the road at Stilton

Last week The Peterborough Telegraph reported how Stilton Parish Council had urged the county council to carry out weeding in the area, saying: “Our roads, cycle ways and footpaths are in a dreadful state due to the explosion of weeds since your policy change.

“This has an unacceptable detrimental effect on the look, usability, and cost of repair to our highways.

“Our residents are unhappy at how you have made our community look. Those who attempt active travel are angry at the state of the weed-ridden paths they must dodge. We are deeply concerned at the effect this will have on flash flooding, as gulley’s and drains become blocked by weeds.”

Now Fenland Council have backed the calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Tim Taylor, district member for March West and Benwick, who put forward the motion at a meeting this week, said: “It’s getting out of hand, they say it was to save money and protect wildlife – No. You don’t create a huge amount of wildlife off weeds, it needs managing and managing properly.”

During discussion on the motion, councillors questioned the motivation for the policy change, with some suggesting it was more likely to be financial than environmental. They also shared concerns that it was making the area feel “unkempt, uncared for, unloved and potentially unsafe”.

The increase in Ragwort, a poisonous weed particularly dangerous to horses, was also raised as part of the motion. The motion states that resumption of cyclical spraying should be an important preventative element as part of the County’s control strategy in respect of Ragwort.

The motion also questioned Cambridgeshire County Council’s justification for their decision, specifically as it relates to the safety of the commonly used chemical glyphosate, a weed suppressant approved for use in the UK and by the European Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council will now write a letter to Cambridgeshire County Council on the issue.

In response to the claims from Stilton Council, Cllr Alex Beckett, chair of the Highways and Transport Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “We looked at our weedkilling programme last year as part of our budget setting process. However, we are reviewing the impact of this decision to inform our planning for the next year’s budget.

“We made this change as we want to reduce the use of chemical treatments and only remove weeds when they become a nuisance or safety hazard. This will help improve the environment and is part of our commitment to biodiversity.