Fenland Council backs calls for re-introduction of weed spraying on roads and pavements
Fenland District Council has backed calls for weed spraying to be re-introduced on roads and footpaths in Cambridgeshire.
Cambridgeshire County Council stopped spraying weed killer on county roads this year, ‘to reduce the use of chemical treatments’ used in the county.
However, a number of councils in Cambridgeshire have now called for the programme to restart.
Last week The Peterborough Telegraph reported how Stilton Parish Council had urged the county council to carry out weeding in the area, saying: “Our roads, cycle ways and footpaths are in a dreadful state due to the explosion of weeds since your policy change.
“This has an unacceptable detrimental effect on the look, usability, and cost of repair to our highways.
“Our residents are unhappy at how you have made our community look. Those who attempt active travel are angry at the state of the weed-ridden paths they must dodge. We are deeply concerned at the effect this will have on flash flooding, as gulley’s and drains become blocked by weeds.”
Now Fenland Council have backed the calls.
Cllr Tim Taylor, district member for March West and Benwick, who put forward the motion at a meeting this week, said: “It’s getting out of hand, they say it was to save money and protect wildlife – No. You don’t create a huge amount of wildlife off weeds, it needs managing and managing properly.”
During discussion on the motion, councillors questioned the motivation for the policy change, with some suggesting it was more likely to be financial than environmental. They also shared concerns that it was making the area feel “unkempt, uncared for, unloved and potentially unsafe”.
The increase in Ragwort, a poisonous weed particularly dangerous to horses, was also raised as part of the motion. The motion states that resumption of cyclical spraying should be an important preventative element as part of the County’s control strategy in respect of Ragwort.
The motion also questioned Cambridgeshire County Council’s justification for their decision, specifically as it relates to the safety of the commonly used chemical glyphosate, a weed suppressant approved for use in the UK and by the European Union.
The council will now write a letter to Cambridgeshire County Council on the issue.
In response to the claims from Stilton Council, Cllr Alex Beckett, chair of the Highways and Transport Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “We looked at our weedkilling programme last year as part of our budget setting process. However, we are reviewing the impact of this decision to inform our planning for the next year’s budget.
“We made this change as we want to reduce the use of chemical treatments and only remove weeds when they become a nuisance or safety hazard. This will help improve the environment and is part of our commitment to biodiversity.
“As a result, we no longer carry out regular programmed chemical weed treatment, however, if weeds do present a nuisance or a safety hazard they will be removed and before any major work.”