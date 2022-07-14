The Combined Authority has revealed more about the region’s plan for a better transport future.

The Local Transport and Connectivity Plan (LTCP) is the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s (CPCA) strategy for meeting the challenges and opportunities facing transport in the region.

Although the proposals are only at draft stage – the public can still have their say on how to make Peterborough and Cambridgeshire a better place to cycle, drive or walk before the 12-week consultation ends on August 4.

Metro mayor, Dr Nik Johnson, has urged the public to keep adding their views to a consultation on transport in Cambridgeshire.

Metro Mayor, Dr Nik Johnson said: "You might use a car, public transport, walk or cycle – or you might live in a city, town or village – all views are important.

"Our draft plan aims to make transport more reliable, more convenient, less congested, more affordable, less polluted, lower carbon and definitely healthier.

"We want a more joined up transport system with better public transport, less reliance on cars and it needs to support the sustainable growth of our economy, help create jobs and improve our quality of live - while also preserving our precious environment."

Cambridgeshire County Council are being commissioned to deliver the project.

The draft plans will also review how specific investments in infrastructure are needed to make visions a reality.

Speaking at the meeting (13 July) of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee, Michael Soper said: “There is currently a significant number of CPCA transport schemes that are either at the proposal stage or in early business case stage, and these require a valid transport model to test the scheme impact and benefits.

"The proposed new model of the whole Peterborough and Cambridgeshire area will enable the testing of multiple schemes for a wide range of end users.”

The new LTCP is planned to be adopted as the transport strategy for the region in late 2022 or early 2023.

People can pick up a consultation brochure and survey form from various pick-up points.