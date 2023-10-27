Call for council to save Peterborough's Regional Pool - with MP urging authority to 'make do and mend' if needs be

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been a call for Peterborough’s Regional Pool to be saved as the building faces an uncertain future.

The pool, which was built in 1976, had had Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) found inside. The pool has been closed for more than a month now, while surveys are carried out to see what the extent of the issue is.

Deputy leader of the council, cllr Steve Allen, has said that until the surveys are completed, it is not known whether the pool will ever re-open again.

City of Peterborough Swimmers with Peterborough MP Paul Bristow outside the Regional Pool

But now there have been calls for the council to do whatever it takes to ensure the facility is not lost.

Loss of revenue stream

Morgan Stevenson, co-chair of the City of Peterborough Swimming Club said losing the pool for just a few weeks has already had a major impact on the club – but a long term loss would be damaging for the city.

Morgan said: “The recent closure of the Regional Pool has been deeply impactful for the club and our members. Our ability to train and prepare for competitions has been severely hampered, leading to a significant disruption in our member’s development and performance. Without access to proper facilities, maintaining our training regimen required for competitive swimming has become a considerable challenge. It has also put great pressure on us as a club to host galas, which is a crucial revenue stream to ensure the Club's survival.”

Along with the lack of pool time, the closure has also impacted morale at the club.

Closure has ‘dampened spirit’

Morgan said: “The lack of a suitable training environment has not only affected our performance but has also dampened the spirit and motivation of our members, who have long considered the Regional Pool as a second home.“If the pool were to close permanently, the impact on swimming in Peterborough would be profound. The absence of a dedicated swimming facility would not only deprive the community of a vital recreational resource but also impede the development of future generations of swimmers. It would leave a void in the local sporting landscape, diminishing the opportunities for residents to engage in a healthy and fulfilling activity that promotes physical well-being and fosters a sense of camaraderie and achievement.“We are hopeful that the authorities will act quickly and consider the broader implications of the Regionals pool's closure and explore viable solutions to ensure its continued operation. Preserving (and ultimately replacing) the Regional Pool is not just about maintaining a physical structure; it is about upholding the values of community health, sportsmanship, and the overall well-being of the people of Peterborough.”

‘Peterborough needs a pool’

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “We can't allow a city like Peterborough to not have it's own swimming pool. I have many fond memories of going as a child, it is where I learnt to swim.

"We currently have the swimming club travelling to a small town like Whittlesey to swim.

"The council either needs to put up the money to to fix the pool, and we make do and mend until another pool comes along, or it needs to lobby the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and the combined authority, who have buckets of money.