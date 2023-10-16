Peterborough's Regional Pool may not re-open - as surveyors set to start work examining RAAC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The deputy leader of Peterborough City Council has said the Regional Pool may not re-open, after it was closed last month over concerns over Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).

The pool and gym was closed on September 1 after asbestos was found in the building – the closure was only meant to be in place for two weeks, but on September 14 it was announce the building would be closed for the foreseeable future after raac was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now deputy leader of the council, cllr Steve Allen, has said the future of the building depends on inspections which are being carried out this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not known when - or if - the pool will re-open

Cllr Allen said: “We have spent the past few weeks scoping out the structural survey for the Regional Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre and appointing a contractor to complete it. That survey begins on the 19th, and we expect it to take around 4 weeks. Once complete, it will tell us the extent of the RAAC and the works which would be needed to ensure the building is safe for public use - and in turn the cost of these works.

“Until that survey is complete, we do not know when the pool will be able to reopen, or indeed if it will reopen. We know the RAAC is fairly widespread.

“We remain open minded about the future of the pool and if there is a way we can reopen it then we will. However, we also need to bear in mind that it is a building nearing the end of its life and the level of works needed and the cost may not be achievable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the pool has been closed, Peterborough Lido has been kept open, to give people the chance to keep on swimming.

Cllr Allen said: “There are other water facilities in the city – at Jack Hunt School and at Hampton – so we can keep our statutory requirement to offer swimming lessons to school children.

"And the weather has meant we can keep the Lido open – it is a wonderful facility.