Broken pump at Peterborough park paddling pool adds to council's water woes

A broken pump has meant a popular paddling pool at Peterborough’s Central Park has had to be closed at the start of the school summer holidays.

The pool provides youngsters with a chance to cool off and have some fun during the six weeks break from school. There is also a pirate ship themed climbing frame in the fenced off area at the park.

But this week the pool and the ship have been closed off.

The pool has been closed for a week

There is currently no time frame for when the pool might open again.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “The paddling pool is currently closed due to a broken pump which was detected on Sunday.

“We are currently working to resolve this issue and hope to have the facility open again as soon as possible.”

The issue follows hot on the heals of another water feature in Peterborough city centre that is not up and running during the summer.

The Cathedral Square fountains have barely been turned on this year, with issues blamed on computer problems.

The fountains were installed as the focal point of a £12m regeneration of the city centre 10 years ago.