BREAKING: Former Peterborough City Council leader Marco Cereste returns to cabinet

Former leader of Peterborough City Council Marco Cereste has returned to the cabinet.

Cllr Cereste takes up the portfolio for waste and street scene previously held by Gavin Elsey who lost his seat in Orton Waterville in the local elections earlier this month.

Marco Cereste

Conservative Cllr Cereste was an outspoken figure during his six year stint as council leader up until 2015 when he lost his seat in Stanground Central.

He then returned a year later where he won a seat in Hampton Vale which he comfortably retained in the recent elections.

This is the first time Cllr Cereste has held a position in the cabinet since returning to the council two years ago.

Council leader Cllr John Holdich announced the appointment at tonight's Full Council meeting. He said: "He brings considerable business experience and expertise into this role."

The only other change to the cabinet saw Cllr June Stokes, cabinet adviser for education and safeguarding, replaced by Cllr Howard Fuller, cabinet adviser for commercial strategy and investments.

Cllr Holdich said: "We need to find new ways of bringing funds into this council to support the demand for our services and I have asked Cllr Fuller to set up a small cross-party working group of members to create a new commercial and investments strategy."