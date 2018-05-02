PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Former leader Marco Cereste comfortably holds onto Hampton Vale

Former city council leader Marco Cereste comfortably held onto his seat in Hampton Vale.

The Conservatives continue to hold all three seats in the ward.

The count at KingsGate Conference Centre

Mr Cereste said: "I'm absolutely over the moon. I moved into a new ward two years ago and only managed to win by 30 votes. I've taken that majority to 230 votes so I'm over the moon and I only have the people of Hampton to thank.

"They've really turned out to support me. They are wonderful people and it's a wonderful place and I'm absolutely delighted to return to be their councillor.

"I've really enjoyed being a ward councillor. I haven't done really great things but I've spent a lot of time helping my constituents with the problems that they have. They are important to them."

Result:

Marco CERESTE (Conservative) - 529

Mohammed MUNIR (Labour and Co-operative) - 292

Nicola MILLS (Liberal Democrat) - 121

Greg GUTHRIE (Green) - 66

Turnout: 22.9%