One million pounds of funding has been released to close the railway level crossing at Kings Dyke.

The crossing, which was rendered redundant with the opening of the new Ralph Butcher Causeway bypass, is set to shut for good in December.

On 19 October, the board at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) released £1 million of funding required to finally close the crossing.

Kings Dyke level crossing has famously caused tailbacks on the A605, almost as far back as Stanground, when the barriers, pictured in this incident here back in 2012, failed to open (image: Peterborough Telegraph)

Previously £1.9 million of cash was predicted to close the crossing, which has now significantly reduced by £900,000.

The railway level crossing has caused much anguish to drivers during the more than 50 years that former Fenland councillor Ralph Butcher campaigned to have it bypassed.

This long-awaited re-opening of the A605 from Peterborough to Whittlesey was a huge relief for motorists who endured long delays in the past every time a train went through the old level crossing.

The official opening of the new Kings Dyke bridge over the A605 to Whittlesey opened in July this year.

Whilst the construction progress of the Kings Dyke Crossing project went well, a key activity was the requirement to part-fill the Star Pit bank at the former quarry to support the embankment for the bridge.

This was a complex engineering challenge and needed extra work other than that originally envisaged.

An additional £1.5 million was requested during the construction phase because contractors envisaged workers would be off due to Covid – but the cash was never actually spent although a large contingency was put in place.

Speaking to members at their meeting at Sand Martin House (19 October), councillor Chris Boden (Fenland District Council) said he raised a concern about the amount of money being requested and “the rationale behind it.”

Councillor Ralph Butcher, pictured in 2014 officially opening of the community rooms at March Station, campaigned for 50 years to bypass the level crossing.

He questioned large contingencies being put in place without proper scrutiny.

He added: “The dangers that exist when contingencies such as this are put into any capital project is that expenditure increases – not necessarily because of those contingencies – but for other reasons, and it gets hidden.

“What I am saying is that in future I would give a strong recommendation to all members of the board, and to you in particular Mr Mayor, that greater attention needs to be given, especially when it comes to contingencies which then can conveniently said to be financed.”

The forecast amount (originally of £1.5 million, now reduced to £1 million after negotiation), was based on the assumed outcome of the Star Pit work.

Original contractor Keir had been expected to complete the project in late 2020 for £13.6 million, with money coming partly from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

Then, in October 2018, former Metro Mayor, James Palmer, approved a budget increase of £16.4 million but just months later Keir’s estimated costs soared to £39 million.

The contract with Keir was terminated in 2019 and the work taken over by Jones Bros Civil Engineering, pushing the completion date into 2022.