Watch as vehicles drive over new route to bypass Kings Dyke level crossing for first time

A long-campaigned for new route to bypass Kings Dyke level crossing was officially opened at 9.30am.

The road, which has been more than fifty years of campaign efforts by former Fenland District Council councillor Ralph Butcher, expects to ease traffic calming measures.

The new road has been designed to loop round and bypass the original level crossing, with a new bridge built over the railway, meaning traffic can now travel unhindered in both directions.

Kings Dyke bypass has officially been opened.

Independent County Councillor for St Neots East & Gransden, Stephen Ferguson, said in his opening speech: "Our contractor Jones Brothers have been working hard to get the bridge open as soon as possible and it’s down to their great effort along with suppliers and our own project team that the road is now open earlier than expected.

“I’m sure that this news will be greeted with great elation by residents in the area who are rather tired of the long queues at the level crossing.

"The Kings Dyke transport scheme at Whittlesey involves building a new road and a bridge across the Ely to Peterborough railway line across where we are now standing. The level crossing that has caused so much local misery will soon be closed as part of this project.”

This long-awaited re-opening of the A605 from Peterborough to Whittlesey will come as a huge relief for motorists who have endured long delays in the past every time a train went through the old level crossing.

The new-look bypass has been unveiled this morning (images: David Lowndes)

It comes as work at Kings Dyke level crossing has been beset with funding problems and delays.

Original contractor Keir had been expected to complete the project in late 2020 for £13.6 million, with money coming partly from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

In October 2018, former Metro Mayor, James Palmer, approved a budget increase of £16.4 million but just months later Keir’s estimated costs soared to £39 million.

The contract with Keir was terminated in 2019 and the work taken over by Jones Bros Civil Engineering, pushing the completion date into 2022.

The official opening ceremony today (11 July) was attended by local dignitaries who opened the new road and bridge with a banner cutting and speeches.