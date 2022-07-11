Photographs show how a new road has been designed to ease traffic calming measures in Cambridgeshire.

The newly named ‘Ralph Butcher Causeway’ has been built to loop round and bypass Kings Dyke level crossing.

A new bridge has been built over the railway, meaning traffic can now travel unhindered in both directions.

The road is named after former Fenland District Council councillor, Ralph Butcher, who campaigned to make drivers lives easier for 50 years.

This long-awaited re-opening of the A605 from Peterborough to Whittlesey will come as a huge relief for motorists who have endured long delays in the past every time a train went through the old level crossing.

Take a look through the next 11 photographs, taken by David Lowndes, at the official opening at 9.30am this morning.

1. Official opening of the new Kings Dyke bridge over the A605 to Whittlesey. The Ralph Butcher Causeway Official opening of the new Kings Dyke bridge over the A605 to Whittlesey has been named The Ralph Butcher Causeway (image: David Lowndes) Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

