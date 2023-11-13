Appeal launched to save Eye library and youth centre after Peterborough City Council put it under threat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal has been launched to try and save Eye Library after Peterborough City Council put it under threat.

The Eye Youth Centre and Library building was named in a list of sites the council is considering selling in a bid to save cash.

But residents in the village have hit out at the decision – and are calling on the council to save the centre.

Dale McKean and Lilian Muxlow

The Old School is a Historic building in Eye Conservation Area, and has Article 4 protection. It has been used as a Youth Centre and Library for 61 years following a new school being built in the 1960’s due to the growth in the village.

Now a petition has been set up to save it – and in less than a week has already attracted hundreds of signatures.

‘Great number of Eye residents’

Dale McKean the lead petitioner and who plans to present it at the next Peterborough full council meeting, moved to the village in 1980 and his children went to and now grandchildren go to Eye Junior Youth Club. He said: “We have only been going a few days and we have hundreds of signatures and there are a great number of angry Eye residents and very upset children at the possibility that the building is being considered for sale.”

Eye Junior Youth Club runs from the building, and sees up to 70 children aged between nine and 12 attend every week during term time.

The club has been left devastated by the decision, and Lilian Muxlow who has been working with the Youth in Eye Village for over 40 years and has been running the Junior Youth Club on a voluntary basis for the last 18 years, said: “I have been contacted by so many previous youth members saying how important the Youth Club was for them and how much they enjoyed it and so many now have their children going and how much fun they have.”

Number of sites listed by the council

A number of sites across Peterborough were listed as potentially being put up for sale last week by the council. Matley Community Centre in Orton Brimbles, Stafford Hall Community Centre in Ravensthorpe and Stanground Library were among the assets, as were Thorney Community Centre and Library, Eye Youth Centre and Library, the Showman's Guild and Thistle Drive Community Centre, the Herlington Centre and the Hodgson Centre.

In some instances, potential buyers have already been identified, although in all cases no final decision has been made.

A city council spokesperson said: "It is usual for councils to regularly review their assets and determine whether to retain and invest in them or dispose in the best interests of taxpayers. This approach is set out in our Capital Strategy which commits us to investing in those properties that support our Corporate Strategy and disposing of those that don't.”