Matley Community Centre and Stanground Library among buildings council is considering selling

Peterborough City Council (PCC) has named several community centres and libraries it’s considering selling to save cash.

Matley Community Centre in Orton Wistow, Stafford Hall Community Centre in Ravensthorpe and Stanground Library are among the council’s assets which could pass into private ownership.

The community buildings are part of a list of council-owned properties at various stages of the disposals process: also on the list is council-owned land, parts of its rural estate, offices, car parks and larger buildings such as TK Maxx, Herewards Cross and North Westgate.

Peterborough City Council

They do not, however, make up the entirety of a separate list of 79 community assets PCC is considering selling which has been discussed by councillors in recent weeks but still remains secret from the press and public.

Those that are named on this public list also include Thorney Community Centre and Library, Eye Youth Centre and Library, the Showman's Guild and Thistle Drive Community Centre, the Herlington Centre and the Hodgson Centre.

PCC is facing a growing budget gap over the next three years (up to almost £14m by 2026) and as such has been encouraged by independent financial advisors to identify assets it could sell off to help plug the gap.

Stanground Library

In some instances, potential buyers have already been identified, although in all cases no final decision has been made.

The information we have so far about these possible sales is as follows: