Matley Community Centre and Stanground Library among buildings council is considering selling
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterborough City Council (PCC) has named several community centres and libraries it’s considering selling to save cash.
Matley Community Centre in Orton Wistow, Stafford Hall Community Centre in Ravensthorpe and Stanground Library are among the council’s assets which could pass into private ownership.
The community buildings are part of a list of council-owned properties at various stages of the disposals process: also on the list is council-owned land, parts of its rural estate, offices, car parks and larger buildings such as TK Maxx, Herewards Cross and North Westgate.
They do not, however, make up the entirety of a separate list of 79 community assets PCC is considering selling which has been discussed by councillors in recent weeks but still remains secret from the press and public.
Those that are named on this public list also include Thorney Community Centre and Library, Eye Youth Centre and Library, the Showman's Guild and Thistle Drive Community Centre, the Herlington Centre and the Hodgson Centre.
PCC is facing a growing budget gap over the next three years (up to almost £14m by 2026) and as such has been encouraged by independent financial advisors to identify assets it could sell off to help plug the gap.
In some instances, potential buyers have already been identified, although in all cases no final decision has been made.
The information we have so far about these possible sales is as follows:
- 441 Lincoln Road day centre: Offer made by local private school
- Northminster House: Valuation undertaken
- Punch Tavern, Herlington: Currently no interest but keep on list
- Thorpe Road Registry Office: Initial interest from NHS to lease
- Chauffeurs Cottage: Options being reviewed
- Thorney Community Centre and Library: Final offer of £270,000 agreed
- Eye Youth Centre and Library: Valuation undertaken; existing tenants could be moved to The Manor
- New England Complex, Lincoln Road: Development options to be reviewed
- Herlington Centre: Options being reviewed
- The Barn & Rear Land: Site inspection undertaken regarding potential development of a hydropool
- Hodgson Centre: Potential interest from community user
- Bluebell Rooms: Could become temporary accommodation or converted to bungalow
- Matley Community Centre: Could be sold to current tenant, the Salvation Army
- Southfields Community Centre: Could be re-developed into eco homes
- Stafford Hall Community Centre: Could be leased long-term to Nepalese Society
- Showman's Guild & Thistle Drive Community Centre: Interest from Showman’s Guild
- 30 Cromwell Road: Valuation undertaken
- 318 Gladstone: Tenant may purchase
- Stanground Library: Could remain a library or become eco homes