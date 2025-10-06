Anglian Water to invest £200,000 to create anti-flooding systems for first phase of Station Quarter development

Anglian Water has vowed to invest £200,000 into anti-flooding systems for Peterborough’s new pedestrian link between the train station and the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The water authority will put the cash towards the installation of sustainable surface water drainage as part of the City Link project that will see a new route created between the station and Cowgate.

It will run from a reorientated station entrance over the roundabout near the Queensgate Shopping Centre and linking up to Cowgate and the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works will see the removal of an an existing underpass near Priestgate.

This image shows how the City Link route will appear once completed.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “Anglian Water has confirmed £200,000 in funding towards the Sustainable Surface Water Drainage for the City Link roundabout area.

"That funding would be from next financial year.”

Councillors Mohammed Farooq, the council ‘s deputy leader and cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “It is good news that Anglian Water has allocated funding of £200,000 for sustainable water drainage.

"And this is well needed because Bourges Boulevard is very susceptible to flooding and I think this investment will remedy that situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on the City Link project, which is the first phase of the £65 million Station Quarter regeneration, is expected to start in November.

The initial effort will be focused on light ground works on the roundabout.

Heavier work that will require large machinery will take place in the New Year in order to avoid causing traffic disruption to Christmas shoppers and traders.

It will create a more pedestrian and cyclist friendly route between the train station and Cowgate, which is a gateway to the retail; heart of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “The success of the Station Quarter plans is built on partnership, so it is good to see Anglian Water contributing alongside others.

"This extra funding will help improve the landscaping and drainage around the City Link part of the project between the station and Cowgate.”

Anglian Water has been approached for further details about its planned investment.

What does the Station Quarter development involve?

The Station Quarter regeneration project is the result of a collaboration between Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Peterborough City Council, Network Rail and trains operator LNER.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been partly funded to the tune of £48 million by the government with further investment expected from the private sector to bring the total cost of the development to about £65 million.

The City Link works will be paid for from the Peterborough Towns Fund, which has allocated £1.5 million to the scheme. The Towns Fund has £22.9 million of Government funds for eight growth projects in the city.

It will effectively kickstart the £65 million Station Quarter development with the remainder of phase one starting in about March 2026.

This will involve improvements and enhancements to the station, a western entrance to create a double-sided station and new car parking.

It will also see the release of land for commercial and residential developments, which will be carried out as phase two of the Station Quarter.