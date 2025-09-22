Work on new pedestrian link to Peterborough city centre still on track to start this autumn

Work on the first phase of Peterborough’s Station Quarter development looks set to be on track to get under way next month.

Final checks are understood to be in progress ahead of the start of work to create a new City Link pedestrian and cycleway between Peterborough train station and Cowgate.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “Work is still due to start this autumn.

“I’m told that final checks are now being carried out.”

This image shows how the Cowgate underpass in Peterborough will be filled in and the route reorientated to enter the city centre from a slightly different angle.

“Work is still expected to start in October.”

The first phase will see the removal of the underpass at the Queensgate roundabout near Priestgate by raising the ground level to form an obvious route to the city centre.

The works will involve replacing much of the existing Cowgate underpass with a direct, safer, and more welcoming link for pedestrians and cyclists.

While the northern subway will be kept in use, the southern subway will be infilled and the landscape improved. A state-of-the-art pedestrian crossing will be installed to allow people to get across the Crescent Roundabout into Cowgate.

The area to the left and right of the Cowgate entrance will be enhanced and landscaped.

Motorists and pedestrians are expected to experience disruption to their travel arrangements when work starts.

But Peterborough City Council has promised that there will be a good supply of information to warn people of disruption and ways around it.

These works will be paid for from the Towns Fund, which has allocated £1.5 million to the scheme.

It will effectively kickstart the £65 million Station Quarter development with the remainder of phase one starting in about March 2026.

This will involve improvements and enhancements to the station, a western entrance to create a double-sided station and new car parking.

It will also see the release of land for commercial and residential developments, which will be carried out as phase two of the Station Quarter

The council has been approached for a response.