Action at car cruise hotspot in Peterborough to be taken after noise and ASB complaints

A public space protection order (PSPO) is expected to be authorised at a Peterborough car park after a consultation received huge support.

The order, proposed by Peterborough City Council, aims to tackle vehicle-related anti-social behaviour at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park, which has become a hotspot for unauthorised car meets and car cruising events.

The council said it received several reports from nearby residents impacted by persistent noise, smoke and odours as well as littering.

Cabinet member for housing and communities, Cllr Alison Jones, is recommended to authorise the implementation of the PSPO, which includes conditions that anyone caught breaching could be fined up to £1,000 or face a fixed penalty notice.

A report to be presented to Cllr Jones revealed a total of 169 responses were received during a public consultation period in March, with 151 responses (89 per cent) in support of the proposed order.

“Comments received from those in favour (89 per cent) of the proposed order related to the impact the current issues have on people’s sleep which in turn impacts on their mental health, making the area feel generally unsafe, as well as concerns regarding speeding and drug use,” the report stated.

Eighteen people were against the PSPO, with comments related to there being “limited locations for car enthusiasts to meet in Peterborough” as well as concern from those who “like to meet at the location but do not commit ASB”.

The report stated: “It is not a responsibility of the council to find an alternative location for the prohibited behaviours to be permitted, especially when such activities pose a risk to public safety and cause detrimental impacts on communities.”

If implemented, the order would enable the council and police to tackle vehicle-related nuisance and ASB at the site, and could also reduce littering and an increase in genuine users of the car park.

Any revenue from fines would be reinvested into the service.

Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park is a council operated long stay public car park which provides 316 car parking spaces 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The car park is monitored by a council operated CCTV camera and, from April 2023 to November 2024, 32 incidents were logged concerning anti-social or dangerous driving and vehicle-related ASB.

These ranged from large scale car meets of approximately 300 cars to smaller gatherings of vehicles with drivers carrying out stunts such as doughnuts, hand brake turns and other dangerous driving.

Incidents also reportedly occurred in the adjacent car park owned and managed by Railworld Wildlife Haven.

Documents stated that a number of stunts were performed during the unauthorised meets including doughnutting, drifting, handbrake turns, and wheel spins.

The proposed PSPO area would include Pleasure Fair Meadow Road and car park accessed by Oundle Road, leading to Railworld Wildlife Haven Car Park north of Cubitt Way, and up to and including Steve Baker Walk bordered by the railway line.

Cllr Jones is expected to make a decision on the PSPO implementation by Thursday, July 3.