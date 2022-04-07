Lina Petkiene, 42, was reported missing from her home in Aldermans Drive on 23 March, having last been seen at her home at 7pm on March 21.

Her body was discovered on Sunday afternoon in the River Nene, at North Bank, near its junction with Northey Road.

Formal identification took place yesterday, with police confirming the body was that of Lina.

Lina Petkiene

However, detectives have said they are still treating the death as unexplained.

When Lina was last seen she was described as white, approximately 5ft 4 with dyed red shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a black cap, a brown chequered waistcoat, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire police on 101, or by visiting their website.

