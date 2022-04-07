Police still treating death of woman found in River Nene as unexplained as formal identification takes place

Police investigating the death of a woman who was found in the River Nene last weekend are still treating the death as unexplained.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:29 am

Lina Petkiene, 42, was reported missing from her home in Aldermans Drive on 23 March, having last been seen at her home at 7pm on March 21.

Her body was discovered on Sunday afternoon in the River Nene, at North Bank, near its junction with Northey Road.

Formal identification took place yesterday, with police confirming the body was that of Lina.

Lina Petkiene

However, detectives have said they are still treating the death as unexplained.

When Lina was last seen she was described as white, approximately 5ft 4 with dyed red shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a black cap, a brown chequered waistcoat, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire police on 101, or by visiting their website.

The scene were Lina's body was found EMN-220404-212050009
Police