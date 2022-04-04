Body found in search for missing Peterborough woman
Police searching for a missing Peterborough woman have found a body.
By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:11 am
Lina Petkiene, 42, was reported missing from her home in Aldermans Drive on 23 March.
She was last seen leaving her home at about 7pm on 21 March.
On Sunday, officers searching for missing Lina discovered the body of a woman.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the body was discovered in the River Nene, at North Bank, near its junction with Northey Road.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and formal identification has not yet taken place.