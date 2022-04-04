Lina Petkiene

Lina Petkiene, 42, was reported missing from her home in Aldermans Drive on 23 March.

She was last seen leaving her home at about 7pm on 21 March.

On Sunday, officers searching for missing Lina discovered the body of a woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the body was discovered in the River Nene, at North Bank, near its junction with Northey Road.