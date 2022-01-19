Police name man who died after being hit by lorry on A1 near Peterborough

Police have named a man who died in a collision in the A1 near Peterborough this week.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 10:30 am
Police are appealing for witnesses

Nathan Thomas Morris, 29, of Plodder Lane, Farnworth, Bolton, was struck and killed by a lorry after getting out of his Ford Fiesta, which had collided with the central reservation of the northbound carriageway at just before 7am on Monday (17 January).

A linked collision between a BMW 1 Series and a Nissan Leaf resulted in the BMW driver suffering minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police online at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 77 of 17 January. Anyone without internet access should call 101.

