Police name man who died after being hit by lorry on A1 near Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses

Nathan Thomas Morris, 29, of Plodder Lane, Farnworth, Bolton, was struck and killed by a lorry after getting out of his Ford Fiesta, which had collided with the central reservation of the northbound carriageway at just before 7am on Monday (17 January).

A linked collision between a BMW 1 Series and a Nissan Leaf resulted in the BMW driver suffering minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...