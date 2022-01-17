One person killed in multi-vehicle crash near Peterborough

Two men have been seriously injured

The incident happened at just before 7am this morning (17 January) on the A1 Northbound near Sawtry.

The road has been closed and will remain so for some time, please avoid the area.

National Highways have reported the collision involved ‘at least five vehicles’ but Cambridgeshire police have said the incident involved four vehicles. Police have not released any information about the vehicles involved.

No further details of any other injurieshave been released.