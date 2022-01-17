One person killed in multi-vehicle crash near Peterborough
One person has died following a four-vehicle crash near Sawtry.
The incident happened at just before 7am this morning (17 January) on the A1 Northbound near Sawtry.
The road has been closed and will remain so for some time, please avoid the area.
National Highways have reported the collision involved ‘at least five vehicles’ but Cambridgeshire police have said the incident involved four vehicles. Police have not released any information about the vehicles involved.
No further details of any other injurieshave been released.
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch. Please contact officers via web chat at their website, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 77 of 17 January.
MORE: https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/transport/a1-closed-near-peterborough-after-collision-involving-at-least-five-vehicles-3529799