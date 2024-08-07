Police received reports of people playing loud music and doing doughnuts in Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park.

Police in Peterborough have dispersed a large car meet attended by between 100 and 150 people.

Officers were called to Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park on Oundle Road, close to the city centre with reports of motorists acting anti-socially including revving engines, playing loud music and doing doughnuts in the car park.

Police had already issued a county-wide dispersal order ahead on the meet on Saturday evening (August 3).

A previous meet at the car park in 2020.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our officers attended and moved people on – the dispersal order gave us additional powers to direct people to leave the area and not return if we deemed their behaviour was causing members of the public to be harassed, alarmed or distressed or would likely cause crime or disorder in the area.

“Car meets and associated anti-social behaviour has been a problem across the southern sector of Peterborough for some time, which is why it has been and remains to be a priority for the local neighbourhood policing team to tackle.

“Although often perceived and intended to be good-natured events for car enthusiasts, they have a history of becoming anti-social and cause the local community misery due to behaviour such as excessive noise with revving of engines and loud music, as well as reckless and dangerous driving, littering, and causing damage to road surfaces.

“Anti-social driving can be reported to us via our website https://orlo.uk/DXRil

“Always dial 999 in an emergency where someone is in immediate danger, or a crime is in action.”