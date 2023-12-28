Police confirm death of man found in River Nene in Peterborough was not suspicious
Police have said there were no suspicious circumstances behind the death of a man whose body was found in the River Nene before Christmas.
Emergency services were called to the River at Rivergate near Asda on Wednesday, December 20.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but after the tragic discovery was made, Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers searching for missing David Stacey have discovered the body of a man. The body was discovered on Wednesday, December 20 in the River Nene, Peterborough.”
David Stacey, 71, of Stokesay Court, Longthorpe, was last seen on Tuesday, November 21, and an appeal had been launched in a bid to find him.
While police have said there are no suspicious circumstances behind the death, the cause of death has not been revealed.