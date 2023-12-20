Police confirm a body has been recovered from River Nene in Peterborough

The death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ by officers as investigations continue

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed a body has been recovered from the River Nene in Peterborough city centre today.

A large number of emergency vehicles including police, ambulance and fire engines were seen at Viersen Platz near Asda this lunch time.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident

Police have now confirmed the tragic news.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police received a call at about 12pm today (20 December) with reports of a body in the River Nene, near Town Bridge, Peterborough.

“The body, of a man, has been recovered from the river. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and two ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the River Nene at Peterborough following reports of a man in the water.