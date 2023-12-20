Police confirm a body has been recovered from River Nene in Peterborough
Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed a body has been recovered from the River Nene in Peterborough city centre today.
A large number of emergency vehicles including police, ambulance and fire engines were seen at Viersen Platz near Asda this lunch time.
Police have now confirmed the tragic news.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Police received a call at about 12pm today (20 December) with reports of a body in the River Nene, near Town Bridge, Peterborough.
“The body, of a man, has been recovered from the river. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.
“Investigations continue.”
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and two ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the River Nene at Peterborough following reports of a man in the water.
“Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man had died at the scene.”