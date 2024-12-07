Peterborough's Vero HR celebrates prestigious success at 2024 Personnel Today Awards

Boss says award reflects staff ‘expertise’

Staff at a Peterborough company are celebrating a prestigious award win. ​

Vero HR, based at St James House, in KIngston Park, Flaxley Road, has been named winner of the HR Consultancy of the Year at the 2024 Personnel Today Awards.

The accolade recognises Vero HR’s contributions to providing innovative and effective HR solutions to clients across all sizes and sectors with outstanding levels of personal service.

Vero HR staff at the awards. First on left is comedian and TV presenter Richard Ayoade who was the host

The company beat off tough opposition from the corporate giants such as Rolls-Royce and the Lloyds Banking Group.

The judges stated they were impressed with ‘the depth of Vero’s contributions, particularly managing difficult situations for clients’ and its ‘seamless operations during HR transitions.’

They also recognised that these ‘strategic interventions not only saved clients money but also resulted in a remarkable 96 percent client retention rate and really high satisfaction levels.’

Mike Kealey, Vero HR’s founder and chief executive of the company which employs 40 HR specialists,said: "Being named HR Consultancy of the Year is an incredible achievement and a true reflection of the hard work and expertise of our team.

"We are passionate about transforming HR into a strategic asset for our clients, and this award demonstrates the impact of our efforts."

The company, which marks its 20th anniversary next year, was also a finalist in two other award categories at the same awards.

They were the Talent Management Award, for their dedication to internal career development, and the Early Careers Award, for providing young people with work experience and trainee opportunities over the years.