Peterborough rail passengers told NOT to travel after line suffers storm damage

Fallen trees have caused damage to the line between Peterborough and London.

LNER have been running a reduced service today (October 31) after strong winds and rain caused electrical damage to overhead lines between Peterborough and London King’s Cross. There have also been reports of trees falling onto the northbound and southbound lines at Peterborough at just after 3pm this afternoon.

The operating company were hoping to reopen the lines this afternoon but at half past 4, an update was issued telling passengers not to travel. An agreement was also reached between LNER and Thameslink that saw all tickets accepted on alterntaive routes between Peterborough and London.

The update said: “Following damage to the overhead electrical wires at Peterborough, services are disrupted route-wide. Please DO NOT TRAVEL.

“Tickets dated for today will be accepted for travel tomorrow (November 1) or may be refunded via point of purchase.”

For more information on travel plans, visit the LNER website.

High winds felled several trees across Peterborough on Sunday, with a passage of road on Newcombe Way in Orton Southgate being closed between the morning and early afternoon as officers cleared the road of fallen tree branches.