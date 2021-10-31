Police respond to fallen tree blocking Peterborough road
Police attended the scene of a tree that had fallen across a road in Peterborough this morning (October 31).
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 1:22 pm
The tree is believed to have fallen as a result of the high winds and rain that the city experienced on Sunday morning. One large branch and several smaller ones had become detached from a tree along the roadside on Newcombe Way, close to the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Orton Southgate.
Police arrived on the scene and closed the road just off the Orton Parkway in both directions. Officers were then seen breaking down the branches and clearing them off the road surface at around 12pm.
The road was reopened at just after 1pm.