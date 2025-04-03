Peterborough pubs and clubs - including a Met Lounge gig for Hound

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emo night at the Met, a Lady Gaga tribute at the Cock Inn and where to find all the top local bands playing this weekend

Emo Night, ​The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, April 5.

Expect Emo Classics live on stage from Myspace or Yours? Plus original and Pop Punk future classics from Peterborough band Hound (pictured) and some rock from Keep This Up.

Clubnight is 18+ and the music continues after the bands through until 3am.

Hound are at The Met Lounge on Saturday

THURSDAY 3rd: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

FRIDAY 4th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has 2012 from 9pm. Popular Rock covers band that are bringing something very different to the current Peterborough live music scene.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Highway Star from 9pm. Popular four-piece band playing 70s Rock.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Revolver from 9pm. Popular party band playing the very best Rock, Pop and Indie covers. Members free, non-members £2.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Skipper Warren with guest DJ 2 Tone Paul playing 60s ska, rocksteady, and more from 8pm – late.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Lady Gaga tribute show from 8:30pm plus The Cheesy Pig Street Food, 5pm-8pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Stevie Daniels & The Wranglers.

The Ostrich Inn has Tribal Misfits from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ MrNash presents Thank Funk It’s Friday from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Demo Cats. SATURDAY 5th:

The Ostrich Inn has Black Dog Murphy from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Jimmy James’ Soul, Motown, Reggae Afternoon from 4pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Junk Puppets from 9pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Mollys Chamber.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Kickback from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has five piece rock, pop and funk covers band Halo on stage from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Glenny Vee.

March United Services Club has What About Pink! (A Tribute to Pink). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £10 members, £12 non-members.

SUNDAY 6th: The Ostrich Inn has The Kobras from 5.30pm. Charters has live DJ Jazz Set from 12pm – 3pm from Jazz Underground. Followed by Johnny Quinn & Blanty duo from 3pm – 6pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Open Mic Night from 6pm – 11pm.

TUESDAY 8th:

Brewery Tap has pub quiz night in the function room from 8pm (doors open from 7pm). Teams of up to six people.

THURSDAY 10th:

Brewery Tap has Peterborough Big Band for a cool night of swing, jazz and funk with that great big band sound from 8pm. In the Tap Room, £7.50 entry at the door.