Peterborough Pride brings colour and hundreds of people to city centre

It is not just the England football team which is generating huge support in Peterborough.

Anybody heading into the city centre last night would have witnessed a large crowd marching through as part of the first ever Peterborough Pride.

The week-long festival has featured a programme of performances, film screenings, talks, club nights and picnics runs in venues across the city to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in Peterborough

But the marquee event was last night's march which started at Stanley Rec before ending at the Met Lounge for an evening of partying.

The many hundreds of people who took part were dressed to impress with flags and colourful clothing, and of course there was plenty of singing.