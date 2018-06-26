Enjoy a week-long show of Pride in city’s LGBTQIA+ community

Peterborough Pride – a week-long party of more than 30 events to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in Peterborough gets under way tomorrow.

The programme of performances, film screenings, talks, club nights and picnics runs in venues across the city until July 6 and is open to everyone.

Peterborough's Pride event which runs from June 29 to July 6

Here’s a sneak preview of some of the highlights:

Kick starting the events tomorrow will be Scottee and Friends - a garden party with a difference at Metal (Chauffeurs Cottage). Metal’s artist in residence Scottee promises a night of high camp, alternative comedy, performance, drag, cake, punch and slightly weird stuff!

For those who like a good dance, Mixology welcome back DJ legend Sidney Charles to the Red Room on Friday too for a special late-night Pride event of techno and house stompers until dawn. You can continue the party throughout the week with the best dancefloor sounds.

The Lightbox Café bring us Icons of Gay Disco on Saturday (30th) - a celebration of the iconic DJs/producers from the 1970s New York scene.

On July 3 join all the regulars at the fabulous Tuesgays at Solstice for a night of special Pride events, and Ritzy Crackers returns to Embrace at the Met Lounge on July 5.

On Sunday (1st), Metal and the Key Theatre invite you to a fabulous double bill starting with “For Only An Hour”, thenew theatre work by Sardoville exploring childhood dreams, pop culture and growing up queer, danced to a hilarious soundtrack of Angela Lansbury, Delia Smith and Bette Midler. This is followed by Drag Bingo with award winning Drag King Louis Cyfer. Eyes down for an evening of glamour, songs, wonderful prizes and general madness. The rules are the same but be warned the game could get dirty!

For the film-buffs you can get your fill almost every night. The Key Theatre start the week with Call Me By Your Name on the Monday (2nd), a sensual and transcendent tale of first love, based on the acclaimed novel by André Acimanare.

On Tuesday see the screening of Desert Hearts - an intimate lesbian romance set in 1950s Nevada, and on July 6 navigate the intimate and fragile moments between Princess Cyd and Katie during a summer of love in Chicago.

Cine Sister, the international alternative short film night also returns to Chauffeurs Cottage on July 4 with an evening of the best of radical shorts made by female-identifying filmmakers. The Key Theatre also has a special live screening from London’s Apollo Theatre of the Olivier award winning Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on July 6. Based on a true story this is the best new musical for today.

For the family, join Inclusive Peterborough for Rainbow Storytime at Central Library on Saturday (30th) or for those interested in fostering or adoption TACT Peterborough are hosting a special Pride conference to give the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexuals + community the opportunity to find out more at The Fleet on the same day.

There is a free Pink Picnic for all at The Green Backyard on Sunday (1st) and Soul Happy Wellbeing Centre invites you to work on your inner self with a series of Pride workshops throughout Wednesday (4th) from Rainbow Yoga to Meditation and Laughter workshops at their centre on Cowgate.

Metal invites you to drop in to Chauffeurs Cottage for a cuppa and a browse in the Pride Reading Room. Set up like a reference library, the Reading Room offers a host of books and films for, about or by LGBTQIA+ writers, film makers, artists and photographers. It’s open all week.

Peterborough Feminist Book Club welcome guest speaker Chardine Taylor-Stone to review Sista – a ground-breaking UK-based anthology of writings by and about same gender loving women of African/Caribbean descent on Monday (2nd) at Chauffeurs Cottage.

UROCK Theatre Company bring Dungeness by Chris Thompson to Chauffeurs Cottage on July 6. The play tells the story of a group of LGBTQIA+ teenagers, living communally within the care system.

The week is rounded off with Freak Speak and The Broadway joining forces on July 6 . Freak Speak is a triple threat of radical poetry, heavenly drag and total party vibes for a night of outlandish spoken word entertainment.Headliner Velma Celli celebrates the most iconic drag moments of film, stage and popular culture direct from sell-out performances in Australia and across the UK.

