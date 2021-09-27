Peterborough man killed in collision in city
A man has died in a collision in Peterborough.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:20 am
Updated
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:20 am
The incident happened just before 8pm yesterday (Sunday) in London Road and involved a red Mercedes CLA220 and a silver Volkswagen Polo.
The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 30s from Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Polo was uninjured and remained at the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via their web chat service, online forms or by calling 101 quoting incident 489 of 26 September.