Peterborough bus station has been evacuated this morning after a suspicious item was found.

Police were called at 11.15am on Monday, January 7.

The bus station has been cordoned off.

Stagecoach East tweeted: "

#Peterborough Queensgate has been closed due to a bomb scare. All services can be picked up either at TKMaxx or Broadway until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience and be careful out there folks."

