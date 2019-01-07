This is what the suspicious package that caused the evacuation of Peterborough bus station turned out to be

Peterborough bus station was evacuated today after a bomb scare.

The alarm was raised at 11.15am when a suspicious package was found at the Queensgate bus terminal.

Police set up a 200m cordon around the bus station and diverted all services while the package was investigated.

Officers have now confirmed that the suspicious package was an innocent suitcase left by a man who they have since traced and has been reunited with his luggage.

RAF Wittering's bomb disposal unit were called, but the all clear was given at 12.30pm while they were en-route.

Stagecoach East initially tweeted: "Peterborough City is on police shut down due to a bomb scare alert further information will be forthcoming as soon as we have information on where we are re routing our services. Currently Westgate, Lincoln Road and Broadway are shut to us as well as Queensgate."

Police setting up the cordon at Peterborough Bus Station

The bus operator subsequently said: "We have just had information Peterborough City has now reopened after police shut down.

"All services are subject to delays while we try to get our services operating as they should be.

"Please expect some delays until traffic is flowing as normal."