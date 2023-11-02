Young Peterborough cancer survivor skydives to raise funds for young people with cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Georgia was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in December 2022 and was supported by Young Lives vs Cancer from the moment of her shock diagnosis and throughout treatment.

Connor and Georgia became friends through school and have known each other for years. Connor saw the struggles that Georgia faced during and after treatment and he wanted to do whatever he could to help support and raise awareness, helping other children receive the same care that Georgia did. They both jumped to prove that cancer doesn't always win!

Georgia said: “I was so excited to feel like I could do anything I wanted again, and not be restricted and held back by cancer.

Georgia and Connor

“When I started free falling, I forgot everything I had been through and could only think about how free and fulfilled I felt in that moment. When you’re going through treatment, every day just feels like existing, but when I jumped, I felt truly alive!”

Connor said “The reason I wanted to help do all of this with the charity and the skydive is pretty simple to me. It was hearing and seeing Georgia, who I care about, struggle through a terrible time and come out smiling and fighting to help children not have to suffer the same as she did.

“After seeing someone as amazing as that it is hard not to want to be part of it and do anything you can to support her and what she is fighting for”

Young Lives vs Cancer supports young people with cancer, like Georgia, by helping them to find the strength to face cancer. The charity’s specialist social workers provide emotional, practical and financial support such as liaising with young people’s schools and employers and helping to access grants and benefits to help with the costs that come with a cancer diagnosis.

Georgia skydiving

Since completing treatment, Georgia has become a speaker volunteer for the charity to help raise awareness for the impact cancer has on young people’s lives and how the charity strives to improve that.

Last year in Cambridgeshire, Young Lives vs Cancer helped 73 families find the strength to face everything cancer throws at them. The charity gave out 53 financial grants to the value of £9,900 helping families cope with the costs of cancer.

Elena Green, Young Lives vs Cancer’s Fundraising Engagement Manager for Cambridgeshire, said: “We can’t thank Georgia and Connor enough for their fantastic efforts. This big challenge that they have both selflessly taken on will make a massive difference for young people with cancer by helping us ensure they are getting the right support they need.”

