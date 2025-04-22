Year long closure of stretch of Peterborough's Lincoln Road for southbound traffic begins today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Closure will begin on April 22

A year long closure of a stretch of Lincoln Road for southbound traffic is set to begin.

The closure, which will affect the stretch of the road between Windmill Street and Stone Lane, will begin on Tuesday, April 22. Peterborough City Council said the one way system would be in place until spring next year (2026).

There will be no entry to Stone Lane and Oxford Road from Lincoln Road.

A stretch of Lincoln Road will be one-way for around a year

Diversions will be signposted.

The closure is part of an £5.8 million scheme to improve Lincoln Road.

The scheme will include construction of new raised uncontrolled pedestrian crossing points, new cycle stands and seating, improved paving, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, repositioning of the northbound bus border and a new zebra crossing near to the junction with Alma Road.

Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: "This is great news for Peterborough residents, Lincoln Road is long overdue some investment and the Towns Fund grant has allowed us to finally get spades in the ground and start delivering.

"It is wonderful that we have been able to secure external funding to deliver the works and demonstrates our ongoing determination to continue to boost economic growth and sustainability. The improvements included in the scheme will be a significant upgrade for residents, business owners and customers and we would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst the scheme is delivered."

The works will be delivered by Milestone Infrastructure Limited, Peterborough City Councils highways partner. Please visit the Council's website and social media pages for further information.

Peterborough City Council said that the total funding for this project is £3.4m and £2.4m has been allocated from the Government's Towns Fund. Additional funding will come from and other sources, including developer contributions.

The park adjacent to Occupation Road will be used as the site compound for the works.