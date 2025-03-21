New £3.4 million Lincoln Road regeneration scheme to begin in Peterborough

New pedestrian crossings and electric vehicle charging points to be installed as part of upgrade

A multi-million pound scheme to regenerate Lincoln Road in Peterborough is set to begin.

The scheme will focus on a stretch of the busy road around the junctions with Alma Road, Stone Lane and Searjeant Street. It will see construction of new raised uncontrolled pedestrian crossing points, new cycle stands and seating, improved paving, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, repositioning of the northbound bus border and a new zebra crossing near to the junction with Alma Road.

Peterborough City Council said the total cost of the project will be £3.4 million – with £2.4m allocated from the Government's Towns Fund. Additional funding will come from and other sources, including developer contributions.

A CGI image of what the scheme might look like

Site preparation will commence in the next few weeks and the main construction works are programmed to start on site the week commencing 21 April, with the project expected to be completed the following spring.

Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: "This is great news for Peterborough residents, Lincoln Road is long overdue some investment and the Towns Fund grant has allowed us to finally get spades in the ground and start delivering.

"It is wonderful that we have been able to secure external funding to deliver the works and demonstrates our ongoing determination to continue to boost economic growth and sustainability. The improvements included in the scheme will be a significant upgrade for residents, business owners and customers and we would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst the scheme is delivered."