Work poised to start on removing 'eyesore' fencing from around Peterborough's historic Guildhall

Long-awaited work is about to start to clean up and remove ‘eyesore’ fencing from outside Peterborough’s historic Guildhall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The barrier of metal fencing, which has been in place for months and has been branded an ‘eyesore’ by city centre leaders, is expected to be removed from outside the entrance of the Grade II listed Guildhall early this week.

It will be followed by an intensive clean of the stonework underneath the Guildhall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the cleansing has been completed, workmen will begin the task of attaching metal gates to the area just in front of the doors that give access to the first floor room.

The metal fencing around the Guildhall in Peterborough

The fencing was originally put up by Peterborough City Council after vandals tried to start a fire outside the door on the first floor.

News of the impending start of the works has been welcomed by Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer of Peterborough Positive, which operates the city centre’s Business Improvement District.

But he also queried about what happens to the city centre once the repairs to the Guildhall are completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It seems that the works are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

"It is great news that this ‘eyesore’ will at last be removed from the city centre after constant pressure from the BID.

He added: "But the question next is what happens to that area in and around the Guildhall in the future.

"It is a lovely open space and there have been suggestions in the past that it could be a place for a Tourist Information Centre, or a cafe bar or even a dedicated performance space."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cipriano’s comments come 19 months after the council launched a public survey to find out the opinions of Peterborough residents about ways of improving Cathedral Square and the Guildhall.

He said: “We haven’t really heard anything since then.

"What is happening with the council’s plans for the city centre?”

Two polls to gauge public opinion about the use of Peterborough city centre have been carried out over the last few years.

In June 2023, the council carried out a poll to give an insight into public reaction to a move to permanently switch off the fountains in Cathedral Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was suggested comments from the poll could influence plans to shape the city centre.

And in February last year the council sought the public’s thoughts on the best use of the city centre.

The survey was called ‘Improving Peterborough City Centre. Take a look at our survey to have your say on how Cathedral Square and Guildhall could be improved.’

The metal fencing that was left outside the Guildhall for months was also criticised by Paul Stainton, who is a member of Peterborough’s tourism economy group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stated: “That awful fence has been a metaphor for the city’s centre’s decline for the last two years.

"For the last 20 years there has been no plan and the city centre has been left to its own devices and it has slowly declined."