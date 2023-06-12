The future look of Peterborough centre could be influenced by comments made during a poll to gauge public feeling about the city’s fountains, it has been revealed.

While 4,619 people took part in the yes or no poll on whether to spend £35,000 maintaining and repairing the Cathedral Square fountains, many people also took the opportunity to write what they thought about the city centre.

The week-long poll was conducted across Peterborough City Council’s social media channels although the public could also email in their vote with a majority 60 per cent wanting them kept switched off.

Peterborough's fountains in Cathedral Square will be switched off this year after a public vote.

In total there were 2,701 votes to switch off the fountains, which cost 340,000 plus to install 13 years ago, and 1,916 in favour of the fountains being switched on this summer.

According to results issued by the council, some 1,191 people voted through Facebook, of which 808 wanted the fountains switched on this year and 1,183 did not. Some 1,033 left comments.

1,374 votes were cast through Twitter with 577 in favour of a switch on and 796 opting to switch off the fountains. Comments were left by 149 people.

Voters also chose to make their views known through Instagram – 741 with 311 for a turn on and 340 preferring to see them switched off. Some 513 people used LinkedIn with 220 votes to put the fountains on and 229 for keeping them off with 24 comments.

It was feared that many people from outside the city could take part in the vote.

But a council spokesperson said: “We also know that 97 per cent of people that engaged with the poll or commented lived within six miles of Peterborough city centre.

“We know that because all social media platforms track user data - it is available for most posts and data on a short term basis.”

She said: “There were themes in the comments, which we have made a note of for future reference.

"There were some people who liked the fountains who were positive about them and others who said please don't spend any more.

"We had suggestions around future use and most of those were around more flowers.”

Here are a few of the comments posted during the poll:

One voter took to Facebook to state: “Bring back the flowers that used to brighten it all up. So drab and uninviting now."

Another stated that money for the fountains could be better spent on: “Fixing potholes, street lighting, making Peterborough safer throughout the year rather than on a folly.”

While someone else thought: "Put back the flower beds with seating, it was much better, and made the whole square look great and everyone could enjoy it again.”

Another commented: “Spend it on cleaning the city centre up.”

One person was inspired by London and stated: “I would love to see trees planted, wild flowers/seeds planted in the grass in front of the cathedral (like they have done at the Tower of London), nice outdoor seating, benches, picnic tables and colourful planters.”

