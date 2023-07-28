The final stages of work are expected to start soon to prepare Peterborough’s Wendy’s drive-thru for opening.

Peterborough City Council has approved an application under building control regulations for the internal fit out for a Wendy's fast food restaurant at the new Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue.

The entrance to a typical Wendy's restaurant.

The application was submitted on July 25 and approved by council officers.

The drive-thru is one of three on the £30 million business park, which has 21 units and which has been under construction for a couple of years but which is now ‘practically complete’.

Carl Morris, managing director of Blank Table, which is the franchise operator in the region for the American fast food giant Wendy’s, has said it is hoped to open the drive-thru for trading after the summer.