News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Work expected to start soon to complete Wendy's drive-thru in Peterborough

New drive-thru is expected to create 50 jobs
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 28th Jul 2023, 05:01 BST- 1 min read

The final stages of work are expected to start soon to prepare Peterborough’s Wendy’s drive-thru for opening.

Peterborough City Council has approved an application under building control regulations for the internal fit out for a Wendy's fast food restaurant at the new Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue.

Read More
Restaurant provider Blank Table is named as operator for fast food chain Wendy's...
The entrance to a typical Wendy's restaurant.The entrance to a typical Wendy's restaurant.
The entrance to a typical Wendy's restaurant.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application was submitted on July 25 and approved by council officers.

The drive-thru is one of three on the £30 million business park, which has 21 units and which has been under construction for a couple of years but which is now ‘practically complete’.

Carl Morris, managing director of Blank Table, which is the franchise operator in the region for the American fast food giant Wendy’s, has said it is hoped to open the drive-thru for trading after the summer.

The new Wendy’s outlet is expected to create about 50 jobs.

Related topics:WorkPeterboroughPeterborough City CouncilMaskew AvenueAmerican