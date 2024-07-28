Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charity hopes scheme will educate and support children about responsible pet ownership

Woodgreen Pets Charity is inviting ‘young pet owners of the future’ to come along and join in their free interactive workshops in Peterborough this summer.

The much-loved charity is hoping the sessions will encourage youngsters to explore what makes animals happy and healthy by educating children about responsible pet ownership in a fun and hands-on way.

Woodgreen have two workshops scheduled to run in Peterborough over the summer, both of which are aimed at children aged five to 11 years-old.

The first event will be a 'Dog Champions' workshop at the Pyramid Community Centre in Bretton on August 8. During the hour and a half session, attendees will learn the basics about everything canine, from how to make feeding time fun to having a go at dog training.

The second workshop will be a cat championing workshop at the Goldhay Centre in Orton on August 16. This will teach young cat lovers how to help their feline companions live their best life by creating a truly cat-friendly home and garden.

The workshops usually cost £10 per family, however Woodgreen is offering all sessions for free over the summer holidays.

Anna Cowling, education specialist at Woodgreen Pets Charity, said the workshops could prove invaluable to animal-loving youngsters:

“By educating children about pets from a young age, we can empower them to dive a bit deeper into what makes a pet happy, what they themselves can do to support this, and to become a champion for pets,” she explained.

“More than 60 per cent of pet owners haven’t heard of the five welfare needs that all pets need to be happy and healthy, and we’d love to help change that.”

As well as learning the basics of pet care, children and their parents will also get to explore simple things they can do to make pets feel safe and happy, and get creative by using low-cost items and repurposing common household items to help support pets.

All children attending the workshops will receive a certificate and a goody bag to take away.