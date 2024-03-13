Women's fashion retailer throws open its doors in Peterborough's Westgate Arcade
An independent women’s fashion boutique has just opened for business in a Peterborough shopping centre.
Biba Boutique has thrown open its doors in Queensgate Shopping Centre’s Westgate Arcade with its owner saying the shop seeks to bring a vibrant perspective to women's Indian-inspired fashion, celebrating individuality and style.
The shop has created two full-time jobs and one part time job,
Mani Gill, the owner of Biba Boutique, said: “We are excited to be a part of Westgate Arcade, surrounded by like-minded independent businesses.
"We want to provide women with a distinctive fashion experience that reflects their individuality.”
The boutique shop offers a curated selection of clothing that caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences from saris to jewellery.
Queensgate say that Biba Boutique is a welcomed addition to Westgate Arcade and brings a new dimension of shopping to the centre that embraces different cultures.
It states: “Their exquisite collection of women's fashion and their passion to succeed are the key ingredients to a strong business focused on customers."
Biba Boutique will add to the Arcade’s diverse array of independent retailers.
The Arcade welcomed three new retailers last year.
They were Electro Dons, which is a one-stop destination for all tech needs, Sarushi Beauty, a go-to destination for pampering and self-care, and the Fruit and Veg shop, offering a selection of fresh produce and customers will be able to pick up a variety of fruits and vegetables.