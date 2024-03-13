Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An independent women’s fashion boutique has just opened for business in a Peterborough shopping centre.

Biba Boutique has thrown open its doors in Queensgate Shopping Centre’s Westgate Arcade with its owner saying the shop seeks to bring a vibrant perspective to women's Indian-inspired fashion, celebrating individuality and style.

The shop has created two full-time jobs and one part time job,

The new Biba Boutique in the Westgate Arcade in Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Mani Gill, the owner of Biba Boutique, said: “We are excited to be a part of Westgate Arcade, surrounded by like-minded independent businesses.

"We want to provide women with a distinctive fashion experience that reflects their individuality.”

The boutique shop offers a curated selection of clothing that caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences from saris to jewellery.

Queensgate say that Biba Boutique is a welcomed addition to Westgate Arcade and brings a new dimension of shopping to the centre that embraces different cultures.

It states: “Their exquisite collection of women's fashion and their passion to succeed are the key ingredients to a strong business focused on customers."

Biba Boutique will add to the Arcade’s diverse array of independent retailers.

The Arcade welcomed three new retailers last year.