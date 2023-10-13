Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A variety of independent retailers have moved into the Westgate Arcade in Peterborough’s shopping centre.

Arcade bosses say the new arrivals will expand the varied shopping experience on offer for visitors.

The new stores are Electro Dons, Sarushi Beauty, both of which are open, and the Fruit and Veg shop, which will open soon.

Electrodons is one of three independent retailers to open stores in the Westgate Arcade in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, in Peterborough.

Electro Dons is a one-stop destination for all tech needs and offers an array of services to cater to both tech enthusiasts and casual users.

Its services include building custom PCs, website development, purchasing of pre-owned electronics, and renting the latest tech gadgets.

The company also specialises in PC and laptop upgrades and repairs, phone and tablet repairs, screen protectors, and even PS5 & PS4 repairs.

Sarushi Beauty is a go-to destination for pampering and self-care.

Their staff provide a range of beauty services, including waxing, facials, eyebrow and eyelash treatments, and more.

A spokesperson said: “Sarushi Beauty is committed to leaving its visitors refreshed, revitalised, and satisfied.”

The Fruit and Veg shop will offer a selection of fresh produce and customers will be able to pick up a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate, said: “We are delighted to welcome Electro Dons, Sarushi Beauty, and we look forward to the Fruit and Veg shop joining Westgate Arcade too.

"Westgate Arcade continues to offer shoppers a unique mix of independent and specialist retailers delivered by passionate small business owners."