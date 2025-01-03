Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From a sedentary desk job to an epic 94-mile walk across rough terrain – a Wisbech man is preparing to take on a grueling challenge to honour his late brother.

Stuart Cree will trek across the Scottish Highlands in April to raise money for We Remember Submariners – a charity close to his heart.

He will follow the West Highland Way – a linear route known for its rugged, natural beauty - which ends at Fort William, in the shadow of Ben Nevis.

Stuart Cree (inset). Main image: The Scottish highlands. Photo by Getty images

The 62 year-old will take on this week-long challenge in memory of his brother David, who died in November 2023, aged 63.

It wasn’t until his passing that Stuart said he realised his sibling had been suffering with PTSD for some time.

He explained: “David was a retired Royal Navy Chief Petty Officer (MEM), who had built a career on Trident and Polaris nuclear submarines, patrolling international waters as part of Britain’s nuclear deterrent to ensure you and I could all sleep safely in our beds.

“While David served I gave scant thought to what mental pressures such a working environment may hold - 12-week patrols without any sunlight; no natural horizon; living next to a nuclear reactor and 12 live nuclear ballistic missiles capable of obliterating life as we know it; constantly aware that if the order came, they would have to enact potential Armageddon with the thought of families back home and the uncertainty of what life they would return to.

Stuart's late brother David.

“David’s death was alcohol-related, following a slow decline over many years of heavy drinking – what I realise now was actually undiagnosed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.”

Stuart said his brother retired aged 45, where he began drinking an isolating himself: "It was as though he had build a wall around himself, and there was a door in the wall, but only he held the key.

“I thought of how it must have felt going into a metal hold container and being submerged for 12 weeks solid.

“So, in memory of David, I have pledged to attempt to walk the West Highland Way, part of which passes close to the home of the British Submarine Nuclear Deterrent at Faslane, Gare Loch.”

Stuart, right, with his friend Anthony, pictured a few years ago.

The hike will be a real challenge for Stuart, who works as an agricultural seeds production manager, and spends the bulk of his working days sat down.

"It will test me, and I genuinely don’t know if I will be able to complete it,” he admits. “For at 62, I have spent most of my life in front of a computer or behind a steering wheel.”

In preparation for the feat, Stuart has been walking most days – but has been hampered by the lack of local hills to climb.

"I started walking around three hours a time back in October, but with the nights drawing in, I’ve been going to the gym to try and build my legs up. The Fens is flat and completely the opposite of the hilly terrain I will be tackling out there.”

Along the Highlands route Stuart will have the company of his friend Anthony Browne, who is also taking on the challenge to raise money for men’s mental health charity 8:56 Foundation.

They expect it will take around seven days to complete – with overnight stops in pubs and bed and breakfasts. The pair will carry with them a bag of bare essentials and an emergency shelter in case they are hit by a sudden storm in an isolated spot.

"The terrain is horrendous,” said Stuart. “But one area we walk through is featured in the James Bond film Skyfall – the part when they drive own to the house at the end. We will actually be walking through that area.”

Stuart aims to raise £3000 for We Remember Submariners. Speaking about all those that the charity supports, he added: “These men can be significantly traumatised by the silent stress they have encountered patrolling underwater to keep us safe. Any amount you give will be well spent and will push me on to complete my goal.”

To sponsor Stuart, visit his GoFundMe page.