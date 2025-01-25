Winter support grants offered to help older Peterborough residents stay warm and well

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has announced small grants to older people struggling with the rising cost of heating their homes or buying essential items this winter.

Through the Older Adults Winter Support Programme, the charity, in partnership with Peterborough City Council, is able to provide £100 grants.

The grants have been funded by the central government Household Support Fund.

The grants have been offered to residents of Peterborough. Credit: Solarisys - stock.adobe.com.

To qualify for this support, the following criteria applies:

- Aged 65+, living alone or with another eligible person aged 65+

- Households on a low income and not in receipt of Pension Credit

- Savings of less than £10,000 (proof is requested)

- Residing within the Peterborough City Council area

- Have a weekly income of £320 for a single person or £420 if you are a couple

Melanie Pittock, CEO of Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: "Winter brings heightened challenges for many older people, especially as rising costs force some to make difficult choices about heating their homes to healthy levels or buying essentials. For those who may not have needed support in the past, these changing times can be particularly daunting.

“There is absolutely no shame in asking for financial assistance to ease your worries about heating costs and essential expenses. Our aim is to reach those older residents in Peterborough who need this additional help the most, so they can stay warm and well during the colder months.”

Age UK Cambridgeshire & Peterborough is an independent charity that raises funds to deliver services that directly benefit older people specifically in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough area.

If you would like to apply or find out more about the Older Adults Winter Support, call 01733 564185 or email [email protected]

For Cambridgeshire residents a similar grant is available. Call 01223 221929 to find out more.