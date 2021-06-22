Windrush Day marked with flag raising ceremony in Peterborough

Mayor of Peterborough Steve Lane and Mayoress Margaret Lane with council and community representatives at the Windrush Day flag raising ceremony outside the Town Hall.

A small number of people attended the event, including Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Stephen Lane, Deputy Mayor Councillor Mohammed Jamil, and members of the local community.

Windrush Day was first observed on 22 June 2018 to mark the 70th anniversary of the arrival of 492 African Caribbean people in the UK, brought to Tilbury Docks in Essex on the Empire Windrush ship. In the aftermath of World War II, the British government recruited African Caribbean migrants to help rebuild Britain. Amongst many other contributions, the Windrush Generation helped restore the British steel, coal and food industries and staff the newly formed NHS.

National Windrush Day is now observed annually on 22 June to encourage communities across the UK to recognise and celebrate the huge contribution the Windrush Generation and their descendants have made to this country.