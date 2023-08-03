News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Uncertainty faces staff at homeware chain Wilko as retailer faces administration

Union leader calls for reassurances on jobs
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 14:47 BST

Staff at homeware chain Wilko in Peterborough face an uncertain time after the retailer warned of a danger of its collapse.

The company, which has 400 UK stores including two in Peterborough, says the jobs of about 12,000 staff are at risk after it failed to find ‘emergency investment’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wilko has stated that it has filed a ‘notice of intention’ to appoint administrators.

Wilko at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough - the retailer nationally has warned it might have to appoint administratorsWilko at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough - the retailer nationally has warned it might have to appoint administrators
Wilko at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough - the retailer nationally has warned it might have to appoint administrators
Most Popular

The retailer has a store in the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre and another at the Ortongate Shopping Centre, in Orton Goldhay, where it had been poised to sign a five year lease renewal with its current lease agreement due to expire in September.

Chief executive Mark Jackson is reported as having stated the retailer would continue to talk with interested parties about options for the business.

He said it was hoped to find a solution as quickly as possible to "preserve the business".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retailer has not made any announcement about job security for its staff.

Andy Prendergast, national secretary of the GMB union, said: “This is extremely concerning but we remain hopeful that a buyer can be found.

“Wilko’s staff deserve reassurance that their jobs are safe.

"We hope this is the number one priority going forward.”

The crisis around the privately owned Wilko, which was established in 1930 in Leicester, comes at a time of intense challenges for retailers in the face of seemingly ever rising interest rates and higher energy costs as well as falling customer spending.

Related topics:WilkoUncertaintyPeterboroughLeicester