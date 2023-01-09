Wildlife lovers urged not to feed seal spotted in Orton Mere Lock - and warned of animal's nasty bite

Wildlife lovers in Peterborough are being urged not to feed a seal that has been spotted in the river in the city – and have been warned about its ‘nasty’ bite.

The seal – which was nicknamed Bert by Jen Cowley and her family, who spotted it at Orton Mere Lock on Sunday – is likely to have travelled miles inland in a bid to search for food.

But the RSPCA have said residents should not try to feed the animal, as it may ‘do more harm than good.’

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The RSPCA recommends that if you see a seal that appears healthy, they should be left alone. Seals are strong, powerful wild animals and have a very nasty bite which can cause horrible wounds, which could become infected by the bacteria that live in a seal’s mouth. We would also ask the public to not get close to seals in order to take pictures or even selfies with them.”Please keep other animals, such as dogs, away from the seal; be vigilant when walking dogs near the river and keep them on leads.

“If you see a seal on land, please do not try to encourage them back into the water as seal pups may haul out to rest, or if they're unwell.

"Feeding them should also be avoided as this may do more harm than good. If you are concerned about them, observe from a distance for at least 24 hours. If the seal is at risk, cannot get back (due to river obstruction such as a lock or weir), is sick or injured, or if it's a pup and the mother has not returned for 24 hours, please contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.”

Seals have often been spotted in the River Nene in Peterborough, with Sammy the Seal a popular visitor.