Who will be the Peterborough Poet Laureate for 2025?

The search is on for the next Peterborough Poet Laureate – to fulfil the most unique role our city has to offer.

​Peterborough poetry collective Syntax is again running the competition … and the deadline for applications is midnight on Monday 30th December 2024. The theme is ”Necessity is the mother of invention” and your entry may explore the theme in any way; the only criteria is that your poem must be under 40 lines in length.

The role for the winner is unlike any other, and offers an opportunity to be an ambassador for the city’s poetry community. Previous laureates include Mark Grist, Keely Mills, Malika Speaks, Charley Genever, Clare Currie, Mixxy, Kat Beeton and Pete Cox, who all have gone on to become professional working poets. The title will be handed over by our current poet Laureate, Lauren Kendrick.

Throughout the year the Poet Laureate will work with Syntax to make poetry part of the life of the city, chronicling special events, and celebrating the poetry community. In addition, the Laureate may be commissioned to write poems by any number of partners and across the cultural sector.

Who will be the next Peterborough Poet Laureate?

The role is a voluntary position, however Syntax has reasonable expenses available to support the laureate. The Syntax committee will also be on hand to offer support and find opportunities for you throughout the year.

The organisers are looking for someone who is willing to get involved in continuing to cultivate a brilliant poetry community. Previous laureates have set up new nights, secured funding for the arts, worked in schools, performed at non- poetry events, and supported the growth of new poets.

Enter at syntaxpoetryfestival.wordpress.com or email [email protected] and be linked link to the Jotform and a word doc version so you can prepare before you enter your submission online.