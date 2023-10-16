Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A book highlighting the often unspoken subject of premature menopause is set to be released by a Whittlesey-based writer this week.

Penned by S. J. Spott – better known locally as Stacey – Me and My Menopause: Starting Early is a moving first-person account of the author’s own experiences dealing with premature menopause.

The writer and graphic designer recalled how her life was turned upside down when she received the unexpected news three years ago:

“Sitting in the doctor’s office, hearing the word ‘menopause’ was by far the last thing you could have imagined at the age of 35,” she said.

According to the NHS, most women tend to reach menopause between the ages 45 and 55, when oestrogen levels drop.

Stacey remembered how she struggled to understand her symptoms: “I was suffering with hot flushes, night sweats, and I was lacking in energy, which meant I just wanted to sleep all the time.”

“I had never felt anything like it,” she admitted.

Stacey told the Peterborough Telegraph how the diagnosis and subsequent realisation had a devastating impact on her mental and emotional wellbeing.

“Everything spiralled out of control,” she said. “I couldn’t take in the information and it felt like I’d had a breakdown.”

While the introduction of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) eventually “saved” Stacey from the worst of her turmoil, the premature menopause dealt her another hammer blow - it left her unable to have children.

“I had always put my ambitions first before thinking about having a family,” she shared.

“The dream was to do it [start a family] later because I wasn’t ready.

“But the moment something is taken away is the moment you realise it is the very thing you wanted in your life all along.”

Stacey believes that the physical act of putting her thoughts and feelings down in writing has been extremely beneficial:“Writing the book has helped me come to terms with starting menopause early,” she said.

“It has inspired me to turn my unfortunate situation into something good; to help others know they are not alone.”

As well as reassuring others facing similar challenges in life, the compassionate writer hopes her book will encourage women to find their own voice and air their thoughts:

“I want my story to focus on helping others talk about their experience,” she said, adding: “and I hope to inspire others to write their own story.”

Me and My Menopause: Starting Early will go on sale on Wednesday October 18 - World Menopause Day – after being unveiled at an official launch event at the Market Street Emporium in Whittlesey from 10am.

The book will be available to purchase online at www.spottsbookshop.co.uk, and via the greatbritishbookshop.co.uk. In addition, readers will also get a chance to buy copies at the Whittlesey Halloween Extranvana Event on Sunday October 22, a family-focused event which Stacey has organised.

Proceeds from all sales will go to the Menopause Charity.

Undoubtedly in a better place now than she was three years ago, the driven author can look at her experiences slightly more philosophically: